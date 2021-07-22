4 People Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges In Reading

Four people were arrested Wednesday for drug trafficking in Reading, authorities said.

The four-month-long investigation began in early March when confidential sources told Reading police that Julio Arocho, 53, and his associates were dealing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine in the 400 block of Minor Street, Chief County Detective Michael Gombar said.

Carlos Davila, 40, Emily Grace Bernheiser, 41, and Maria Quinones, 38, frequently sold the drugs to undercover officers on Minor Street, authorities said.

Detectives served a search warrant for Arocho's Minor Street home on July 21 and all the suspects were taken into custody, authorities said.

As a result of the search, several items were found and seized, including, one plastic bag containing 100 grams of cocaine; one plastic bag containing 87 grams of crack cocaine; one plastic bag containing 25 packets of crack cocaine; one glass tube filled with an amount of crack cocaine; Three bags containing fentanyl/heroin; five digital scales, packaging material, drug paraphernalia items; two cellphones; documents and identification related to trafficking drugs; and $12,565 in apparent drug proceeds.

They were all sent to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center for processing and arraignment.

Bail was not set as of Thursday afternoon.

