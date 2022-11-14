3 Suspects Sought For Vandalism At Berks Co. Quarry: Police

Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down three vandalism suspects.

Police in Robeson Township said the trio wandered onto the H&K Group's Birdsboro Quarry on Hay Creek Road at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

They're wanted in connection with a vandalism and public mischief investigation, the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson police at 610-582-4276 or submit a tip anonymously on the Berks County Crime Watch webpage.

