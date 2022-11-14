Contact Us
Breaking News: Missing Endangered Alerted Issued For Elderly Man By Pennsylvania State Police
Police & Fire

3 Suspects Sought For Vandalism At Berks Co. Quarry: Police

Mac Bullock
Police in Berks County are seeking these three suspects who they say committed vandalism at a Robeson Twp. quarry. Photo Credit: Robeson Twp. Police Dept.

Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down three vandalism suspects. 

Police in Robeson Township said the trio wandered onto the H&K Group's Birdsboro Quarry on Hay Creek Road at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

They're wanted in connection with a vandalism and public mischief investigation, the department said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson police at 610-582-4276 or submit a tip anonymously on the Berks County Crime Watch webpage

