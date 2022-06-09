Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
22 Pounds Of Marijuana Mailed To Eastern PA Man From Florida: Police

Nicole Acosta
Branden A. Jacobo
Branden A. Jacobo Photo Credit: Wyomissing Police Department

An eastern Pennsylvania man had 22 pounds of marijuana mailed to him from a sender in Florida, authorities said.

Branden A. Jacobo, 22, of Sinking Spring, had officers waiting for him when he arrived at an unnamed shipping store on State Hill Road in Wyomissing to retrieve his two packages on Monday, June 6, borough police said.

Officers responding to a tip opened the boxes and discovered 22 vacuum-sealed bags of weed, each weighing about one pound, they said. The drugs were valued at $50,000.

Jacobo was arrested at the scene on outstanding scofflaw warrants, police said.

A warranted search of Jacobo's car turned up more pot, a handgun linked to him, and $1,620, according to police.

Jacobo is charged with the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substances
  • Carrying a Firearm without a license
  • Possession of a small amount of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving with a suspended license
  • Windshield Obstructions

Jacobo was released from Berks County Jail after posting $20,000 bail, records show.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wyomissing Police Department at 610-375-6102 and ask for Detective Kevin Quinter or Officer Ryan Hurlbrink, or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.

