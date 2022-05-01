2 Teens Hospitalized After Car Slides Into Tree, Fence In Berks County

Two teenagers were injured after a car slid off a wet road and struck a tree and fence in Berks County on Christmas Day, authorities said.

The car was headed north on Rake Road in Centre Township when it slid through a curve, crossed into the oncoming lane, and struck a tree off the road at 7 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said in a Jan. 5 news release.

The car continued forward until it hit a fence on a property in the 1500 block of Rake Road, where it came to a final stop, state police said.

The 16-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were taken by EMS to Reading Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver has been charged, though the specific charges have not been disclosed.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the release states.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.