Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

2 Rescued From Flooded Railroad Underpass In Reading

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Reading Fire Department

Two people were rescued from a railroad underpass in Reading when their vehicles got stuck in flood water Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

As Lt. Zulick with the Office of the Fire Marshal was driving in the area during heavy rain showers, he noticed that the Spring Street Subway was actively flooding around 2:30 p.m., according to the Reading Fire Department.

Investigating further, he discovered that there were two passenger cars stranded in the rising waters and requested rescue crews at the scene, authorities said.

With rising waters reaching approximately three and a half feet when rescue crews arrived, the drivers were unable to safely get out of their cars, authorities noted.

With proper water equipment crews were able to extricate the drivers to safety with no injuries, authorities said.

Crews at the scene.

Reading Fire Department

"The Reading Fire Department reminds our citizens and our visitors that the Spring Street Subway has historically been prone to flood - often in a deceivingly rapid and deceivingly deep fashion."

"Please do not attempt to traverse the flooded roadway. If barricades are erected closing the Subway due to flooding, do not attempt to go around or move the barricades. Turn around, don't drown. "

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.