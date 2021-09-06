2 Rescued From Flooded Railroad Underpass In Reading

Two people were rescued from a railroad underpass in Reading when their vehicles got stuck in flood water Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

As Lt. Zulick with the Office of the Fire Marshal was driving in the area during heavy rain showers, he noticed that the Spring Street Subway was actively flooding around 2:30 p.m., according to the Reading Fire Department.

Investigating further, he discovered that there were two passenger cars stranded in the rising waters and requested rescue crews at the scene, authorities said.

With rising waters reaching approximately three and a half feet when rescue crews arrived, the drivers were unable to safely get out of their cars, authorities noted.

With proper water equipment crews were able to extricate the drivers to safety with no injuries, authorities said.

Crews at the scene. Reading Fire Department

"The Reading Fire Department reminds our citizens and our visitors that the Spring Street Subway has historically been prone to flood - often in a deceivingly rapid and deceivingly deep fashion."

"Please do not attempt to traverse the flooded roadway. If barricades are erected closing the Subway due to flooding, do not attempt to go around or move the barricades. Turn around, don't drown. "

