2 Men Hurt In Reading Shooting, Suspect Still At Large

Two people were left with severe injuries after an unidentified suspect shot at them in Reading Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to the 000 Block of South 10th Street around 8:10 p.m. found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot, and an 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the Reading Police Department.

Both men were taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of their severe but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe an unidentified suspect fired multiple rounds at a group of people in front of a South 10th Street home then fled north.

Police say the incident appears to be targeted at the home/group that was shot at and not a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information relative to this incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.

