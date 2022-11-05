Contact Us
2 Hurt In Reading Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Reading police.
Reading police. Photo Credit: City of Reading Police Department (Facebook)

Two people were injured in a shooting late Monday in Reading, authorities said.

Officers responding to the 1000 block of Washington Street found a 21-year-old victim on the sidewalk around 10:30 p.m., Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.

The victim, who was only identified as a man, was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, the chief said.

Before the police arrived, another victim was taken to Reading Hospital on their own, Chief Tornielli said. The 26-year-old man was being treated.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Reading Police Department at 610 -655-6116 or by anonymously calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.

