2 Hospitalized After Crash With Fire Truck In Berks County: Authorities

Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after their vehicle collided with a fire truck in Berks County, authorities said.

The 1995 Seagrave Aerialscope truck was responding to a mutual aid call in Amity Township around 6:05 a.m. when it collided with another vehicle in the 5000 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township, the Exeter Township fire department said.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital by EMS in unknown condition, officials said.

No firefighters were injured.

Officials say the Exeter Township Fire Department is cooperating with the Exeter Township Police Department as they investigate the crash.

It was unclear which vehicle collided with the other first, or whether speeding or impairment played a role.

