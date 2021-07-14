Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice
2 Drivers Hospitalized In Multi-Car Crash In Reading

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Keith Talarigo/Reading Fire Department
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Keith Talarigo/Reading Fire Department

Two drivers were hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash last week in Reading, authorities said.

Crews were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. on June 9 to South 6th and Cherry Streets to find one car on its side with the driver trapped, according to the Reading Fire Department.

Hydraulic rescue tools were used to stabilize the car and safely extricate the trapped driver by 6:11 a.m., authorities said.

Both drivers were taken by EMS to an area hospital for medical treatment.

