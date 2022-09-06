2 Children Traveling With 22-Year-Old Woman Missing In PA: Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing and endangered children who are believed to be traveling with a 22-year-old woman with a Maryland license plate.

Aaliah King, 4, and Braelyn King, 5, were last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 with Eden Matthews in the area of Delaware Avenue in Wyomissing, state police said.

The woman and children could be traveling in a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson with Maryland registration 5ER5844, police said.

Aaliah King weighs 47 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt and pink jelly shoes.

Braelyn King weighs 61 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, and black and red shoes when he went missing.

Matthews weighs 165 pounds and is 5'7". She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the Kings may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Wyomissing Borough Police Department at 610-375-6102.

