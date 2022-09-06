Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Women Secretly Recorded Using Bathroom By Ex-Con At PA Turkey Hill: Police
Police & Fire

2 Children Traveling With 22-Year-Old Woman Missing In PA: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Aaliah King (top left) and Braelyn King (bottom left) and Eden Matthews.
Aaliah King (top left) and Braelyn King (bottom left) and Eden Matthews. Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing and endangered children who are believed to be traveling with a 22-year-old woman with a Maryland license plate.

Aaliah King, 4, and Braelyn King, 5, were last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 with Eden Matthews in the area of Delaware Avenue in Wyomissing, state police said.

The woman and children could be traveling in a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson with Maryland registration 5ER5844, police said.

Aaliah King weighs 47 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt and pink jelly shoes.

Braelyn King weighs 61 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, and black and red shoes when he went missing.

Matthews weighs 165 pounds and is 5'7". She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the Kings may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Wyomissing Borough Police Department at 610-375-6102.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.