18-Year-Old Shot Dead At Reading Student Housing Complex

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading, authorities said.

Diego Velazquez was shot around 12:50 a.m. at the Blady Road-Advantage Point off-campus student-housing development in Maxatawny Township, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.

Velazquez's death, which occurred near Kutztown University, was ruled a homicide with an autopsy scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14.

In addition to the coroner's office, this death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Reading Station and the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

