Police & Fire

1 Killed, 1 Hurt In I-78 Crash: PA State Police

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police (Facebook)

One person was killed and another hurt in a crash early Friday morning on I-78 in Berks County, authorities said.

A tractor-trailer was stopped on the side of the road around 5:45 a.m. when a box truck traveling westbound near mile marker 29.3 in Tilden Township, struck the back of the tractor-trailer, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The passenger of the box truck was pronounced dead while its driver was taken to Reading Hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

The westbound lanes of I-78 were closed for several hours before reopening around 11 a.m., according to state police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call PSP - Hamburg at 610-562-6885.

This is the third deadly crash this week on I-78 in Berks County.

Five people were killed in two separate chain-reaction crashes on Tuesday night, Daily Voice previously reported.

