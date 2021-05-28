1 Injured In Late Night Reading Shooting

One person was injured following a shooting into a home in Reading late Thursday night, according to a recent news report.

The gunfire was reported around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Good Street, according to WFMZ.

The individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police told the outlet.

Anyone with information can call the Reading Police Criminal Investigations Division, at 610-655-6246.

