1 Dead After Minivan Loses Control On Route 78

An unidentified Lebanon man died after a minivan full of people lost control early Saturday morning on Route 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The 2013 Chrysler Town and Country was in the right lane heading west when it crossed the fog line and onto the snowy and icy berm near mile marker 9.8 in Bethel Township around 2 a.m., authorities said.

The minivan hit some shrubbery and trees along a fence, then rolled onto the driver’s side, state police said. The van slid along the driver’s side and finally came to a rest after crashing into the base of a tree, according to state police.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the four other occupants was not immediately known.

