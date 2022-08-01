Contact Us
1 Dead After Minivan Loses Control On Route 78

Cecilia Levine
PA State police
PA State police Photo Credit: PA State Police

An unidentified Lebanon man died after a minivan full of people lost control early Saturday morning on Route 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The 2013 Chrysler Town and Country was in the right lane heading west when it crossed the fog line and onto the snowy and icy berm near mile marker 9.8 in Bethel Township around 2 a.m., authorities said. 

The van hit some shrubbery and trees along a fence before rolling onto the driver's side and slid. The van came to a rest after hitting the case of a tree, police said.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the four other occupants was not immediately known.

