1 Dead, 2 Hurt In Berks County House Fire

One person died and two other victims were injured in a Sunday evening house fire in Spring Township (Berks County), WFMZ reports.

The two-alarm blaze spread through the Miller Road home, bringing multiple fire companies to the scene around 7 p.m., the outlet says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Spring Township fire officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for details Monday morning.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

