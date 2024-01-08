Paul Dolan of Scranton is accused of claiming to be a police officer during an interaction on Old Route 115 in Lehman on Dec. 13, township police said.

Dolan allegedly approached a driver with a flat tire near the intersection with Church Road and tried to get him to move his car into a patch of dirt, authorities said.

He "made several statements about being a police officer" and mentioned multiple local departments and stations where he "works out of," police said. Dolan also claimed to have served overseas in the military, according to investigators.

Authorities tracked him down and said they found stolen police equipment, drugs, and "several weapons" in a search of his car on Christmas Eve.

Lehman police said Dolan is charged with impersonating a public servant, driving without a license, theft, and related drug and weapons offenses. He remains in police custody for alleged parole violations in a separate case, they added.

Detectives believe he may have fooled other area residents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Ed Weidow at weidow@lehmantwp.com.

