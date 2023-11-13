Fair with Haze 35°

Pair Hurt In Shooting Incident At Berks County Bar, Say State Police

First responders were called to a bar in Hamburg early Sunday morning after two people were struck by gunfire, according to state police. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
It happened at Pappy T's Pub and Lounge, 50 Industrial Drive, around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, said troopers. 

Thirty-seven-year-old Thomas Fronina took out a .380-caliber handgun to show another bar patron and "discharged a single round towards the floor," police said. 

A 43-year-old woman was hit in the leg and taken to Reading Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a 45-year-old man was hit in the ankle with a bullet fragment, authorities said. 

Fronina, of Leesport, was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, according to court records. 

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 20. 

