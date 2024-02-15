Pair Caught In Berks County Human Trafficking Sting, Police Say

The District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force posted phony listings on websites "commonly used for sexual advertisements," Spring Township police said in a release.

On Jan. 29, suspects responded to the ads and agreed to pay for sex with 14- and 15-year-olds, authorities said.

Spring police announced two arrests in connection with the sting:

James Edward Moon, 67, of Sinking Spring, was charged with IDSI of a person under 16, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact.

Percival Roberto Williams, 46, of Allentown, was charged with promoting prostitution and criminal use of a communications facility, and related counts.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 27, according to court records.

