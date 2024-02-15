Fair 36°

Pair Caught In Berks County Human Trafficking Sting, Police Say

Two men were arrested last month as part of a police sting on human trafficking in Berks County, authorities say. 

James Edward Moon, Percival Roberto Williams&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Spring Twp. Police Dept.
The District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force posted phony listings on websites "commonly used for sexual advertisements," Spring Township police said in a release. 

On Jan. 29, suspects responded to the ads and agreed to pay for sex with 14- and 15-year-olds, authorities said. 

Spring police announced two arrests in connection with the sting:

  • James Edward Moon, 67, of Sinking Spring, was charged with IDSI of a person under 16, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact. 
  • Percival Roberto Williams, 46, of Allentown, was charged with promoting prostitution and criminal use of a communications facility, and related counts.

Each has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 27, according to court records. 

