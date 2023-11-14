PA Murder Suspect Captured During Connecticut Bank Robbery: Police

Giovanni Morales Jr., 27, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested in Hartford on Monday, Nov. 13, authorities said.

He was previously charged with the June 26, 2020 killing of Jonathan Hernandez in West Hazleton, troopers said.

Morales had come to the area days before the slaying to stay with Hernandez, and the pair were seen by witnesses working together on construction sites, the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader has reported.

Hernandez was found bloody and unresponsive on the floor of his home days later after he failed to show up to work, according to the newspaper. An autopsy reportedly found he died from multiple blunt force trauma by manner of homicide.

In addition to criminal homicide, Morales is charged with felony robbery and theft by unlawful taking, state police said.

