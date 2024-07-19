PA Grandparents, Granddaughter In Minnesota RV Crash Face Long Road To Recovery: Fund

Bill and Kim Byassee, of Hamburg, and their granddaughter Abby all suffered "life-threatening injuries" in a wreck on Interstate 90, reported Minnesota outlet KIMT. All three were airlifted to a trauma center in Rochester for treatment, while two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

"Abby was thrown from the RV and lost all feeling in her limbs," wrote GoFundMe organizer Kelsea Didden. "By a miracle from God, she has regained her feeling but still has a long road to recovery."

Bill suffered "extensive abdominal injuries with severe internal bleeding," and Kim was thrown from the vehicle and badly hurt, Didden added.

"All three of them have a very long road to recovery. This will be made even more difficult for the Byassee family due to being in Minnesota away from their family and support systems," she wrote.

In an update on Wednesday, July 17, Didden said Abby has since been discharged from the hospital and is walking unassisted.

"Kim continues to work on rehabilitating her multiple rib, lower leg, and ankle fractures," she said. "She will need a fair amount of intense rehab to get her back to a normal state of everyday life, but has been working hard and showing amazing progress."

Bill has been released from the ICU and is now in the same trauma unit as his wife, she added.

The fundraiser, which has gathered nearly $20,000 since launch, will help the Byassees cover living, travel, and medical expenses while they recover, according to the fund.

