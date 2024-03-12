Over 175,000 Fentanyl Doses Seized In Massive Pennsylvania Drug Bust: DA

Detectives and Reading police launched an investigation into "street level" drug dealing on the 200 block of South 6th Street in September 2023, according to the DA's office.

With assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, authorities executed search warrants at multiple properties — all in the same block — on March 11, including:

232 S. 6th Street, third-floor front apartment.

232 S. 6th Street, first-floor front apartment.

231 S. 6th Street, third-floor apartment.

231 S. 6th Street, first-floor apartment.

230 S. 6th Street, first-floor front apartment.

229 S. 6th Street, first-floor apartment.

227 S. 6th Street, basement.

Authorities said they seized the following:

Approximately 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl in bulk form, which is approximately approximately 175,000 dosages that authorities valued at $875,000.

Six firearms, including a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun with extended magazine, a loaded Taurus 9mm caliber handgun, a Diamondback AR-15 rifle with two (2) magazines of 5.56 ammunition, a Glock 9mm caliber handgun with extended magazine (reported stolen), Glock .40 caliber handgun, RTS .22 caliber revolver.

Approximately 1,770 packets of fentanyl, which they value at $8,850.

Approximately 580 canisters of cocaine, which they value at $2,900.

About $32,000 cash, which authorities believe are the proceeds of drug sales.

Drug paraphernalia.

Ammunition.

193 fentanyl pills, which they valued at $1,930.

The four suspects are:

Jose Santiago-Rosado, 32, of Reading, was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Deliver, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bail was set at $500,000.

Gilberto Delgado-Santos, 38, of Reading, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bail was set at $1 million.

James Gonzalez-Reyes, 47, of Reading, was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. His bail was set at $1 million.

Roberto Rodriguez-Santos, 36, of Reading, was charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bail was set at $1 million.

All four remain in the Berks County Prison awaiting preliminary hearings to be scheduled at a later date, authorities explained and court records confirmed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.