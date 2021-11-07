Motorcyclist, 22, Killed In Berks County Crash ID'd As Area Baseball Player

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a Berks County crash as a 22-year-old man.
Anthony Rota, of Boyertown, was heading west on Route 422 when he lost control and struck a guardrail around 8:30 a.m. in Exeter, according to police.
Rota, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. Friday at Reading Hospital, authorities said.
Witnesses told police that speed was a factor.
Rota was remembered as a talented baseball player.
He was a catcher for Indiana University at Pennsylvania's team.
The small business management hit .273 with nine base hits, with 33-at bats and 5 RBIs during his sophomore year in 2019, the university website says.
He also played for the Boyertown Bears Legion, which offered its condolences and held a moment of silence in Rota's memory before a recent game.
According to his Facebook page, Rota also enjoyed hunting.
