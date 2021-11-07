Motorcyclist, 22, Killed In Berks County Crash ID'd As Area Baseball Player

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a Berks County crash as a 22-year-old man.

Anthony Rota, of Boyertown, was heading west on Route 422 when he lost control and struck a guardrail around 8:30 a.m. in Exeter, according to police.

Rota, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. Friday at Reading Hospital, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that speed was a factor.

Rota was remembered as a talented baseball player.

He was a catcher for Indiana University at Pennsylvania's team.

The small business management hit .273 with nine base hits, with 33-at bats and 5 RBIs during his sophomore year in 2019, the university website says.

He also played for the Boyertown Bears Legion, which offered its condolences and held a moment of silence in Rota's memory before a recent game.

Before the Bears game tonight we offered a moment of silence and remembered one of our own Boyertown Bears, Anthony... Posted by Boyertown Bears Legion Team on Saturday, July 10, 2021

According to his Facebook page, Rota also enjoyed hunting.

