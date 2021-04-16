Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Berks
Community Rallies For Wife, 2 Children After Reading Dad's Sudden Death

Nicole Acosta
Nicholas A. Gardecki with his wife, Darya A. Gardecki, son, Sabai R. Gardecki, and daughter, Anya Gardecki.
Nicholas A. Gardecki with his wife, Darya A. Gardecki, son, Sabai R. Gardecki, and daughter, Anya Gardecki. Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

A Berks County woman is turning to the community for support after her husband and children's father died suddenly.

Darya A. Gardecki of Reading started a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help support burial and medical bills following the death of her 42-year-old husband, Nicholas A. Gardecki on April 10.

The GoFundMe page has received over $4,400 in funds as of Friday evening.

Born in Reading, Gardecki owned and operated his own business, Berks Custom Remodeling and Restoration up until death, according to his obituary.

Gardecki was remembered as "an advocate for justice, he was noble and thoughtful with his words and actions," the fundraiser reads.

"We would genuinely appreciate it if you could share this page with the hope that Nick’s story is met with compassion, understanding, and generosity."

In addition to his wife and mother, Bernadette (Setley), Nicholas is survived by a son; Sabai R. Gardecki, West Reading; and a daughter, Anya Gardecki, West Reading; two siblings; Mike Gardecki, Spring Township; and Cheryl Jehn, Colorado.

He was predeceased by his sister, Cathy Gardecki. 

Memorial services will be held privately at Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading.

Click here for the full obituary.

