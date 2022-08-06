Blue Marsh Lake Drowning Victim Moved To Lebanon From Dominican Republic In Search Of Good Job

Albert Castro Beato moved to Lebanon, PA from the Dominican Republic a few months ago in search of a good job to help his parents back home, loved ones said.

But, the 20-year-old man drowned after going for a swim in the Blue Marsh Lake in Penn Township (Berks County) around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, according to local fire officials and the county coroner's office.

Investigators told WFMZ they believe the man swam too far out and got tired.

"Albert’s parents came from the Dominican Republic and they would like to take their son with them to [bury] him near home," organizer Stephanie Perez wrote on a GoFundMe page.

"If we could put something together for his parents to take him back with them it would honestly mean the world to them. They are broken."

More than $6,300 had been raised on the fundraiser as of Wednesday night.

He was remembered on the page as a "humble and loving young man."

