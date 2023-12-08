Nicole Oplinger, 42, was near the intersection of West Water and West Miner streets around 3 p.m. when she lost control of her car and struck multiple trees, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Oplinger, of Lansford, was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem where she passed from multiple traumatic injuries around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, the coroner said. Her manner of death was ruled accidental.

Stat troopers in Frackville are investigating the crash, officials added.

