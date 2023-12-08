Fog/Mist 36°

Nicole Oplinger Killed In Coaldale Crash

Authorities have identified the driver who died after crashing in Coaldale Borough on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7. 

<p>The intersection of West Water and West Miner streets in Coaldale Borough; the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Lehigh County Coroner's Office
Nicole Oplinger, 42, was near the intersection of West Water and West Miner streets around 3 p.m. when she lost control of her car and struck multiple trees, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. 

Oplinger, of Lansford, was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem where she passed from multiple traumatic injuries around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, the coroner said. Her manner of death was ruled accidental. 

Stat troopers in Frackville are investigating the crash, officials added. 

