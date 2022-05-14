Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Winning $350K PA Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Sold In Berks County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Rite Aid is located at 524 North 6th St. in Reading.
Rite Aid is located at 524 North 6th St. in Reading. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Berks County.

The jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for the Thursday, May 12 drawing was sold at Rite Aid on North Sixth Street in Reading, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 1-15-17-22-28.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.