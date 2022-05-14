Winning $350K PA Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Sold In Berks County

A winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Berks County.

The jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for the Thursday, May 12 drawing was sold at Rite Aid on North Sixth Street in Reading, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 1-15-17-22-28.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

