Victim Shot By Ex-BF At Berks Doctors Office Released From ICU Before Christmas

The woman shot by her ex-boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself at her workplace in Berks County is on the road to recovery, but it could be a long one.

Staci Vereen, 23, who has a 3-year-old daughter, was released from the ICU and transferred to the trauma orthopedic unit on Dec. 23, according to a GoFundMe page launched to help her.

"While the journey is not without challenges, it is nothing short of miraculous," the update reads. Staci is a true warrior and drawing strength from your thoughts and prayers. Her whole family is finding great comfort and strength from her positivity and your support."

Vereen was in the parking lot of Digestive Disease Associates on Reed Avenue in Wyomissing when sh was approached by Xavier Starks on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 9 a.m., police previously said.

The two began arguing and, as Vereen's coworker tried to intervene, Starks opened fire, police said. Vereen was struck in the neck and face as the heroic coworker tried to disarm Stark, authorities said. Stark then turned the gun on himself, fatally shooting himself. Stark allegedly had a history of domestic violence and contact with police.

The GoFundMe page launched for Vereen had raised more than $33,000 as of Saturday, Dec. 24.

"[Staci] balances being an amazing mother, working two full-time jobs and studying holistic medicine," the page reads. "Staci is happiest when spending time with her large close-knit family, playing with her daughter and traveling to visit her grandparents in Puerto Rico.

"On behalf of Staci's daughter, parents, siblings and close-knit extended family, we salute Travis' bravery and send him our undying love and gratitude. We know that his selfless actions for Staci's life will be multiplied in his. Travis is a true #hometownhero and to our family an #angelsentfromabove."

