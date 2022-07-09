Two PA Lottery Players Split Match 6 Jackpot Worth $620K

Two lucky Pennsylvania lottery tickets matched all six numbers drawn, splitting the Match 6 jackpot from the Tuesday, Sept. 6 drawing.

The jackpot was worth $620,000. Each winning ticket is worth $310,000.

The winning numbers were: 4-6-7-21-34-40.

The lucky tickets were sold at the following locations:

Berks County: Redner’s Warehouse Markets, 3205 North 5th St. Highway, Reading

Luzerne County: Can Do Convenience, 419 South Poplar St., Hazleton

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $500 for each winning ticket sold.

Winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

