Two PA Lottery Players Split Match 6 Jackpot Worth $620K

Two lucky Pennsylvania lottery tickets matched all six numbers drawn, splitting the Match 6 jackpot from the Tuesday, Sept. 6 drawing.
The jackpot was worth $620,000. Each winning ticket is worth $310,000.
The winning numbers were: 4-6-7-21-34-40.
The lucky tickets were sold at the following locations:
Berks County: Redner’s Warehouse Markets, 3205 North 5th St. Highway, Reading
Luzerne County: Can Do Convenience, 419 South Poplar St., Hazleton
The retailers will receive a bonus check for $500 for each winning ticket sold.
Winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
