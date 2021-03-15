Taking Liberties: PA Burglars Ate, Drank, Showered While NJ Child, Sitter Were Home, Police Say

A babysitter was alone with a young child in a New Jersey home when a Pennsylvania couple broke in, helped themselves to food, drink – even a shower – and fled in the victim's SUV, authorities said. They may have even had sex there, too.

The babysitter eventually discovered the pair, who fled in the homeowner’s Lincoln Navigator with jewelry, a wallet and an iPhone -- while leaving the clunker they drove up in behind, they said.

Alex Ray Yeakley, of Myerstown, and Amanda Lentz, of Lebanon, had been in the Cedar Street home on Friday night "for some time," said Lawrence Suffern, the police chief in the Bergen County town of Englewood near the George Washington Bridge.

It was believed that they ate some food, drank some juice, had sex and even showered, with one of them donning the homeowner’s robe, according to sources.

Suffern confirmed some of it Monday, diplomatically conceding that it "appeared the pair may have utilized the shower as well as taken other liberties."

Some of their activities were even caught on surveillance video.

Local detectives tracked the stolen phone to Orange County, NY, then immediately notified New York State Police and surrounding local agencies.

State Police and their colleagues from the town of Blooming Grove chased and caught the pair soon after, the chief said.

Yeakley and Lentz were being held in New York pending extradition to New Jersey, he said, adding that Englewood police also seized the 2003 Toyota Corolla the couple left behind as evidence.

Meanwhile, Suffern asked that anyone who has any information about the couple that could help the investigation contact his detectives at (201) 568-4875.

