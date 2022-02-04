Pennsylvania Dunkin' Employee Dies Suddenly, 16

An eastern Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a beloved Dunkin' worker.

Rachel Cox, 16, died suddenly on Jan. 15 at St. Christopher’s Children’s Hospital, according to her obituary. A cause of death was not released.

Cox worked at a Dunkin' franchisee on Mountain Road in Hamburg. The store announced her death in a Facebook post on Jan. 19.

She was remembered in the post as a smart, hard-working, and happy girl.

"You have forever left an imprint in all of our hearts and you will be greatly missed," the store said. "Words can’t express the sadness we all feel. We will forever remember the memories."

Born in Reading, Cox was a junior at Tulpehocken High School in Bernville, where she played in field hockey, basketball, track, and cross country, her obit says.

The Bernville Fire Company was accepting donations on behalf of the Cox family.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 20 at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading.

