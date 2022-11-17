Contact Us
PA Taylor Swift Fans Experiencing Ticketmaster Troubles Can Contact Attorney General

Pennsylvania Swifties experiencing Ticketmaster troubles are urged to report their woes.
Pennsylvania Swifties experiencing Ticketmaster troubles are urged to report their woes. Photo Credit: @taylorswift Instagram/Josh Shapiro Twitter

Seething Swifties experiencing Ticketmaster troubles are being urged to report their woes.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is hoping that Taylor Swift fans struggling to secure a ticket to the Berks County native's upcoming Eras Tour will contact him.

Ticketmaster made national headlines for excessive wait times on Tuesday, as fans logged on and waited, and waited, and waited to score their seats. Fans also reported additional issues, such as their presale codes not working and error messages on the Ticketmaster website.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar penned an open letter to Ticketmaster's CEO, expressing "serious concerns" over the website's alleged abuse of market power.

