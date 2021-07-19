Contact Us
PA Husband, Wife Dead Following Berks County House Fire

Nicole Acosta
Elder Henry J. Fordham, III, and Sharon Fordham. Photo Credit: Allegheny East Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists

A grueling house fire left a Berks County husband and wife dead over the weekend.

First responders were called to a home in the 100 block of Orchard View Drive in Amity Township around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 6abc reports.

Firefighters found Elder Henry J. Fordham, III, President of Allegheny East Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists and his wife Sharon Fordham dead in a bedroom on the second floor of the home, the news outlet says.

Their son, Shawn Fordham, suffered injuries while attempting to rescue his parents, but escaped out of a second-floor window due to the heavy flames, authorities said.

He was rushed to Reading Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.

"We are soliciting urgent prayers for the Fordham and AEC family as we process this great loss for our conference," the Allegheny East Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists said in a statement.

Fordham was also a member of the Alabama-based Oakwood University Board of Trustees.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened at the unexpected passing of Elder and Mrs. Fordham. We remember this family as unswerving servants of God's church," Oakwood University President Leslie N. Pollard said in a statement.

"Elder and Mrs. Fordham exemplified the best of servant leadership – devotion, largeheartedness, grace toward all, and a compassion that exceeded all bounds."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

