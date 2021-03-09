LIGHTS OUT: Thousands Of Pennsylvania Residents Remain Without Power

Thousands of Pennsylvania residents were still without power due to Tropical Depression Ida as of Friday.
PPL's tracker showed 5,197 without power around the same time. Most of those outages were reported in Bucks, Lehigh, Perry and Schuylkill counties.
According to Met-Ed's outage tracker, the following areas had the most outages as of 10:40 a.m. Friday:
- Berks County: 2,301
- Bucks County: 533
- York County: 1,340
Met-Ed said power should be back around 11 a.m. Saturday while PPL said restoration was approximately 3 p.m. Friday.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.