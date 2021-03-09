LIGHTS OUT: Thousands Of Pennsylvania Residents Remain Without Power

Thousands of Pennsylvania residents were still without power due to Tropical Depression Ida as of Friday.

PPL's tracker showed 5,197 without power around the same time. Most of those outages were reported in Bucks, Lehigh, Perry and Schuylkill counties.

According to Met-Ed's outage tracker, the following areas had the most outages as of 10:40 a.m. Friday:

Berks County: 2,301

Bucks County: 533

York County: 1,340

Our thoughts are with NJ and PA communities affected by extreme weather conditions. The past few days have reminded us, again, of how important climate resiliency and infrastructure investment are for our region's future (not to mention cutting emissions!). Stay safe! — The Energy Efficiency Alliance (@The_EEAlliance) September 2, 2021

Met-Ed said power should be back around 11 a.m. Saturday while PPL said restoration was approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

