Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: SEEN HER? Philly Area Girl, 16, Missing For Days
News

LIGHTS OUT: Thousands Of Pennsylvania Residents Remain Without Power

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Thousands of Pennsylvania residents were still without power due to Tropical Depression Ida as of Friday.
Thousands of Pennsylvania residents were still without power due to Tropical Depression Ida as of Friday. Photo Credit: Met-Ed Facebook

Thousands of Pennsylvania residents were still without power due to Tropical Depression Ida as of Friday.

PPL's tracker showed 5,197 without power around the same time. Most of those outages were reported in Bucks, Lehigh, Perry and Schuylkill counties.

According to Met-Ed's outage tracker, the following areas had the most outages as of 10:40 a.m. Friday:

  • Berks County: 2,301
  • Bucks County: 533
  • York County: 1,340

Met-Ed said power should be back around 11 a.m. Saturday while PPL said restoration was approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Berks Daily Voice!

Serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.