GOTCHA! Reading Homicide Suspect Captured Trying To Board Plane

A Reading homicide suspect was captured trying to board a plane at a New York City airport just days after the alleged murder, WFMZ reports.

An investigation ensued when authorities found 24-year-old Walner Torres-Santana dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Pear Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the City of Reading Police Department.

Roland Pena was taken into custody by Port Authority police at JFK International Airport Thursday morning and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania, police said.

It is believed Pena, who is a Reading resident, was trying to lee the country to the Dominican Republic, authorities told WFMZ.

New video footage released by police puts Pena and three other people near the area where the victim was found on the night of the murder, the news outlet reports.

Pena is facing charges of first-degree murder and third-degree murder.

