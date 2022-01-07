Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized In Berks County Drug Bust: DA

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and cocaine along with paraphernalia were seized from a 72-year-old man in a Berks County bust, authorities said.

Angel M. Torres-Hernandez became the center of an investigation in May, when authorities learned he was allegedly selling cocaine from his home in Reading, Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said.

During the investigation, undercover detectives bought cocaine from Torres-Hernandez several times, they said.

They later identified a home in the 1100 block of North 9th Street as his residence and stash location.

On Thursday, June 30, a search warrant executed at Torres-Hernandez's home turned up:

Bulk pressed cocaine weighing approximately 1.6 pounds

Approximately 139 individually packaged gram sized bags of cocaine

One “Hide-A-Can” containing approximately five grams of cocaine.

One bag containing approximately 1.5 grams of fentanyl

Approximately $5,338 in cash believed to be the proceeds from illegal drug sales

One cocaine press

Drug ledger

Two digital scales

Drug paraphernalia including packaging material and drug cutting agent

A stock of ammunition

Miscellaneous documents and identifications

One cell phone and apartment keys

The drugs were valued at $88,000, authorities said.

Torres-Hernandez was charged with multiple drug offenses and taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center where he was arraigned by a district judge.

His bail was set at $75,000.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.

