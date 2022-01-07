Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized In Berks County Drug Bust: DA

Thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and cocaine along with paraphernalia were seized from a 72-year-old man in a Berks County bust, authorities said.
Angel M. Torres-Hernandez became the center of an investigation in May, when authorities learned he was allegedly selling cocaine from his home in Reading, Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said.
During the investigation, undercover detectives bought cocaine from Torres-Hernandez several times, they said.
They later identified a home in the 1100 block of North 9th Street as his residence and stash location.
On Thursday, June 30, a search warrant executed at Torres-Hernandez's home turned up:
Bulk pressed cocaine weighing approximately 1.6 pounds
- Approximately 139 individually packaged gram sized bags of cocaine
- One “Hide-A-Can” containing approximately five grams of cocaine.
- One bag containing approximately 1.5 grams of fentanyl
- Approximately $5,338 in cash believed to be the proceeds from illegal drug sales
- One cocaine press
- Drug ledger
- Two digital scales
- Drug paraphernalia including packaging material and drug cutting agent
- A stock of ammunition
- Miscellaneous documents and identifications
- One cell phone and apartment keys
The drugs were valued at $88,000, authorities said.
Torres-Hernandez was charged with multiple drug offenses and taken to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department Central Processing Center where he was arraigned by a district judge.
His bail was set at $75,000.
Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.
