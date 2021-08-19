2 Tornadoes Touched Down In Pennsylvania, Possible Twister Eyed In Morris County, NWS Says

Two tornadoes have been confirmed as touching down in parts of Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Bucks and Montgomery Counties early Thursday. Another tornado touched down Wednesday night in Berks County, according to the NWS office in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

Tornado experts are continuing to survey parts of Morris County in New Jersey to see if a twister also touched down there, NWS officials said late Thursday.

There was numerous reports of large trees uprooted, power lines down, widespread electric power outages and severe damage to roofs and other property.

An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

Storm survey teams from the National Weather Service investigated tornado reports across southeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Their storm surveys followed severe thunderstorms that moved through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday night and early Thursday.

"Two tornadoes have been confirmed," the NWS said in a statement.

Areas still being surveyed included Central portions of Morris County, NJ, around the Rockaway area, according to the NWS.

Confirmed tornadoes were in:

Tilden Township, PA (Hamburg) in Berks County, PA. That tornado touched down around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

An EF-1 tornado moved from Souderton, PA, (Montgomery County) to Silverdale and the Perkasie area in PA (Bucks County). That tornado touched down around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

An EF-1 tornado is the second weakest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

EF-1 wind speeds will strip most of the materials off of roofs, experts say. Mobile homes will be badly damaged and can be overturned.

