Breaking News: Convicted Rapist Sexually Assaults Girl In PA: Report
News

$10K Reward Offered For PA Killer Wanted On Murder Charge: Police

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Deivis Gutiérrez-García
Deivis Gutiérrez-García Photo Credit: Reading police department

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot another man dead in a Pennsylvania street, police say.

The Reading police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is offering the reward in connection with the shooting death of Jackson Reyes-Negrón in the 1000 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m., on Feb. 26.

Deivis Gutiérrez-García is wanted on a warrant for homicide charges.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez-Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or by calling Crime Alert Berks County at 1(877) 373-9913. 

