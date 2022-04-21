$10K Reward Offered For PA Killer Wanted On Murder Charge: Police

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who shot another man dead in a Pennsylvania street, police say.

The Reading police department’s Criminal Investigations Division is offering the reward in connection with the shooting death of Jackson Reyes-Negrón in the 1000 block of Green Street around 1:30 p.m., on Feb. 26.

Deivis Gutiérrez-García is wanted on a warrant for homicide charges.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez-Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or by calling Crime Alert Berks County at 1(877) 373-9913.

