Thunderstorm 71°

SHARE

Newly Minted Millionaire! Big Winning Lotto Ticket Sold In Berks County

A Berks County shopper stopped by a tobacco store in Leesport this week and became a millionaire, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say. 

Sam’s Place, 5479 Pottsville Pike, Leesport
Sam’s Place, 5479 Pottsville Pike, Leesport Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The lucky player won the grand prize on a $20 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket on Monday, July 24, according to state lotto representatives. The vendor, Sam's Place at 5479 Pottsville Pike in Leesport, will receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the winning slip, officials said. 

Winning players should always sign the back of their tickets immediately and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Winners have up to one year from the date of purchase to claim their prizes. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE