Newly Minted Millionaire! Big Winning Lotto Ticket Sold In Berks County

The lucky player won the grand prize on a $20 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket on Monday, July 24, according to state lotto representatives. The vendor, Sam's Place at 5479 Pottsville Pike in Leesport, will receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the winning slip, officials said.

Winning players should always sign the back of their tickets immediately and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Winners have up to one year from the date of purchase to claim their prizes.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

