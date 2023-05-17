New ALDI Location Coming To Berks County

Two locations will hold grand openings on Thursday, May 25: the West Chester store located at 829 Paoli Pike and a Northeast Philadelphia location at 12002 E Roosevelt Blvd., the company says.

Shoppers can get a "sneak peak" of the new stores a day ahead of the launch on Wednesday, May 24.

The new Wyomissing location at 1056 Woodland Drive will open for business on Thursday, June 8, with a "sneak peak" available the day prior, according to the company.

As well, ALDI says the first 100 customers at each location will receive a "goodie bag" of store merchandise and can enter for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

The grand openings follow the most recent store launch in Thorndale on May 4.

