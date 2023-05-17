Fair 66°

New ALDI Location Coming To Berks County

ALDI will open three new stores in the Philadelphia area in the coming weeks, according to the grocery chain's website. 

Mac Bullock
Two locations will hold grand openings on Thursday, May 25: the West Chester store located at 829 Paoli Pike and a Northeast Philadelphia location at 12002 E Roosevelt Blvd., the company says. 

Shoppers can get a "sneak peak" of the new stores a day ahead of the launch on Wednesday, May 24. 

The new Wyomissing location at 1056 Woodland Drive will open for business on Thursday, June 8, with a "sneak peak" available the day prior, according to the company. 

As well, ALDI says the first 100 customers at each location will receive a "goodie bag" of store merchandise and can enter for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card. 

The grand openings follow the most recent store launch in Thorndale on May 4. 

