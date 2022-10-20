Community Rallies Around Injured Berks County Student Athlete

Noah Martinez, a Muhlenberg High School student and goalie of the soccer team, brought his A-game to the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

But just as the teen was going in for a save, Noah hit his jaw — breaking the bone into four pieces and badly damaging several of his teeth.

Now, his community is stepping up to help in his hour of need.

Noah's loved ones launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist his parents as the teen sets down the long road to recovery.

As of Thursday, Oct. 20, the campaign has raised more than $2,600.

The donations are meant to help the Martinez family shoulder the burden of medical costs.

Noah had his first surgery on Wednesday, Oct. 19, though more may be necessary to ensure a complete recovery, according to the GoFundMe.

Loved ones described the teen as a "dedicated, hard worker who puts his body on the line for his teammates."

"Noah has created an impact on his community," the GoFundMe reads.

"He's become acquainted and grew close relations with many people through his involvement with Soccer and Track & Field. He is a loved son, brother, and friend."

Click here to visit the GoFundMe and support Noah and his family on the road to recovery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.