Berks Neighbors Raise Nearly $10K For Family Of Murdered Teen

Berks County residents are stepping up to assist an area family in their time of need.

Javien Perch, a 19-year-old Reading man, was found dead near Oak Lane on the city's northeast side on Wednesday, April 5, and police are investigating the matter as a homicide.

Now, in the week since, his neighbors have rallied to ensure his friends and family a proper send-off.

Within three days of going live, a GoFundMe page launched by Javien's loved ones has raised a staggering $7,600 as of Friday, April 14. Organizers hope to eventually raise $10,000 to assist with funeral expenses and other end-of-life costs.

"Javien was only 19 years old and had yet to enjoy the fruits of life," wrote his brother Jaquan Perch on the fundraiser page. "He was often described as fun, outgoing, and respectful, someone who enjoyed making people laugh and smile."

Javien, Jaquan said, enjoyed "making music, spending time with his brothers, and doing what teens do before they take on the world."

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the 19-year-old's killing. As the investigation wore on, community members gathered in Reading's Pendora Park on Thursday, April 13 to honor his memory.

Perch was last seen alive about a mile away from where his remains were found, heading south on North 10th Street on Tuesday, March 28, authorities have said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.