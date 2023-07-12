Murder Victim Identified In Berks Domestic Incident: DA

Harrison Boakye 46, of Fleetwood, was arrested at his Middletown Road home early on Friday, July 7, after 33-year-old Winifred P. Boakye was found unresponsive inside, Daily Voice reported.

Life-saving aid was rendered by first responders "but failed," and she was pronounced dead, authorities said last week.

During her autopsy on Monday, July 10, medical examiners ruled her death a homicide by way of "manual strangulation," the Berks DA's Office has since announced.

Upgraded charges including first- and third-degree murder were filed against Boakye on Wednesday, July 12, prosecutors said. The 46-year-old is still at county lockup and expected to be arraigned on the new charges "at a later time," they added.

The District Attorney's Office has confirmed to Daily Voice that the suspect and victim were married.

