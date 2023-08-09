Partly Cloudy 85°

Motorcyclist Dies After Allegedly Fleeing Police On Berks Highway

A motorcyclist is dead after police say he led them on a high-speed pursuit on Route 61 late on Tuesday, Aug. 8. 

Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township; NBRPD
Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township; NBRPD Photo Credit: Google Maps /Inset: NBRPD
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

The Berks County chase began on Route 61 in Ontelaunee Township around 10:15 p.m., Northern Berks Regional Police said. Officers noticed "several" motorcyclists riding fast in the southbound lane and tried to pull them over, but they allegedly fled. 

The bikers took off so quickly that police did not try to chase them, the department said. 

A few minutes later, officers came across a crash scene at the intersection of Route 61 and Cross Keys Road, NBRPD said. One of the motorcyclists had collided with a sedan that was stopped at a red light, according to police. 

The victim was "located nearby" and pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County Coroner's Office, authorities said. He has been identified by WFMZ and the Reading Eagle as 29-year-old Amilcar Cortez-Ramos of Reading. 

Muhlenberg and Bern Township police assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. 

