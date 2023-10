Keven L. Tejada was heading south on Ramp K when he veered off the roadway and struck an embankment around 11:05 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

He was taken to the emergency room at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead.

The Fleetwood Police Department is investigating.

