A homeowner on Old Route 22 noticed his garage door was open on Tuesday morning, July 30, troopers wrote in a release. He went inside to see his blue 2023 Suzuki DRZ400SM and black 2000 Honda CRF50F were missing, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Hamburg at 610-562-6885 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.