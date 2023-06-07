Missing Berks Child 'May Be At Special Risk Of Harm': State Police

Michael Balthaser of Strausstown was last seen with 30-year-old Noah Balthaser near 28 Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers said in a release.

Michael Balthaser is described as 3-foot-5 and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black flannel shirt, a gray hoodie, tan cargo pants, and a camouflage baseball hat, police said.

Noah Balthaser is described as 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a reddish goatee. He drives a white 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with Pennsylvania tag number ZCM0202, according to troopers.

Anyone who spots them or has information should call state police at 610-562-6885 or 911.

