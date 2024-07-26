Rafael Tinoco-Villagomez, 19, was struck by gunfire on July 10 and died from his injuries at Reading Hospital, authorities said.

Two suspects, 18-year-old Luis Rios and 16-year-old Jasir Escoto, are in custody as of Friday, July 26, police wrote in a release.

All three attended an event advertised on social media about marijuana being hidden in the park, investigators believe. Tinoco-Villagomez found it and was chased by Rios and Escoto before they shot him, according to detectives.

Rios and Escoto are charged with second-and third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy, and related counts, RPD said. Rios is being held without bail while Escoto's bond was set at $1 million, and both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Aug. 9.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.