Liam Wilkinson Charged With Kidnapping, Sex Assault: RPD

A suspect is in custody after police say a juvenile girl was forced into a car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted in Reading on Wednesday, March 13. 

Reading Police; Liam Wilkinson

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Reading Police Department // Reading police
Mac Bullock
Liam Wilkinson, 24, is charged with rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and related felony offenses, according to Reading police and state court records. 

Authorities said Wilkinson approached the victim near the corner of North 3rd Street and Douglass Street at 3 p.m. and displayed a handgun before forcing her into the car. Police said he took her to a secondary location and sexually assaulted her. 

The juvenile victim was eventually able to escape and immediately alerted the police, according to investigators. 

Wilkinson, of Blandon, was arrested without incident in Sinking Spring on Thursday, March 14, police said. Court records say he was unable to post his $250,000 bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on March 28.  

