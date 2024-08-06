Jennifer Konen is accused of stealing nearly $4,500 by making the transactions using a 78-year-old woman's banking information, according to the Berks County District Attorney. Konen was the woman's healthcare provider.

In April, Berks County District Attorney’s detectives initiated a criminal investigation into allegations involving exploitation and fraud involving the senior citizen. It was reported that numerous purchases had been made using the victim’s debit card and banking information without her consent.

Investigators determined that between 2023 and 2024 Konen was the primary in-home healthcare provider for the victim. A closer examination of the financial transactions revealed that many of these payments could be linked to accounts affiliated with Konen, the DA said.

The defendant was interviewed as part of this investigation and admitted to the fraudulent transactions, the DA said.

On Monday, Aug. 5, Konen was charged with Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult or Care-Dependent Person, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Access Device Fraud.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Konen surrendered to Berks County detectives and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Michael D. Kaufman. Konen was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

