Hunter Mock, Angelito Caraballo Killings: $10K Offered

Authorities are asking for the public's help to solve the murders of Hunter Mock and Angelito Caraballo. 

Top left: Hunter Mock and Angel Caraballo. Bottom left: Pennsylvania State Police. Right: A memorial for Mock and Caraballo in New Philadelphia.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Funeral expenses for Hunter Mock" and "Little Angel Caraballo" // Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
A $10,000 reward is being offered by PSP Tips for information on the October 8. slayings. 

State police have said Mock, 18, and Caraballo, 15, had gone to the wooded area known as "the Sanchez" to go target shooting with two other people on the night they were killed. 

The four "remained in the area for a short period of time," before Mock was fatally shot in the head and Caraballo was stabbed to death, according to investigators.

One suspect walked out of the woods, got in his car, and drove west toward the Borough, troopers believe. The other fled through the forest, crossed "several bodies of water," and later sought assistance from homeowners at a nearby residence, police said.

Anyone with information can call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-472-8477. 

