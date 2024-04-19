A $10,000 reward is being offered by PSP Tips for information on the October 8. slayings.

State police have said Mock, 18, and Caraballo, 15, had gone to the wooded area known as "the Sanchez" to go target shooting with two other people on the night they were killed.

The four "remained in the area for a short period of time," before Mock was fatally shot in the head and Caraballo was stabbed to death, according to investigators.

One suspect walked out of the woods, got in his car, and drove west toward the Borough, troopers believe. The other fled through the forest, crossed "several bodies of water," and later sought assistance from homeowners at a nearby residence, police said.

Anyone with information can call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-472-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.